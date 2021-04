ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Fire crews are responding to a fire along the bosque in the South Valley Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from BCFD, the fire is near Rio Bravo Blvd and Poco Loco Dr and is about half an acre in size.

BCFD says the fire is currently contained with a wet line around the perimeter. Officials also say no homes are being threatened at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.