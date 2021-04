RESERVE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has burned about 114 acres on East Elk Mountain in the Gila National Forest which is located 30 miles east of Reserve in Catron County. The Forest Service reports that the Elk Fire was caused by lighting and started on March 31, 2021.

According to the Forest Service, the Elk Fire is mostly active on the southern perimeter of the blaze as of Friday, April 2. Officials say there has been minimal fire activity in the piñon, juniper, and northern perimeter due to patchy snow.