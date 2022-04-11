BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are responding to a fire in the bosque in Belen Monday afternoon. According to NMFire, the Big Hole Fire is about 60 acres in size and 0% contained. They also report that structures have burned but have not said how many.

Evacuations are in progress for the area of Blue Sky Rd, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Rd. Valencia County Fire Department says evacuees should report to the Belen Recreation Center which is located at 305 Eagle Ln, Belen, NM 87002.

Valencia County Fire Department is getting help from the Belen and Rio Communities Fire Departments. No other information has been released. KRQE News 13 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as more information is released.