Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Carson National Forest officials are planning a prescribed burn in northern New Mexico. The exact start date is subject to change given weather conditions, but for now, they plan on beginning Wednesday, July 14.

“We’ve been trying to find an opportunity to implement this important project all spring,” District Ranger Angie Krall said in a press release. “The weather and conditions are lining up really nicely.”

The planned 3,318 Dorado/Cañada del Agua Prescribed Fire is intended to bring the ponderosa forest back to a more “natural state,” the U.S. Forest Service says.

Officials point out that the planned burn butts up against areas already burned between 2016 and 2017. So, they say the fire should be relatively easy to control.

Nearby, forest officials are also allowing a fire sparked by lightning to continue to burn, similar to a prescribed burn. The so-called Comanche Fire is about 16 acres and began June 8, 2023.