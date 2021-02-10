Crews make progress on pile burns in Carson National Forest

Welcome sign to the Carson National Forest along highway 68 near Taos, New Mexico. | Adobe Stock

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service reports that fire managers are taking advantage of favorable conditions and will proceed with the La Jara pile burns on Wednesday. The pile burns are taking place on the Carson National Forest.

In January, crews completed over 10 acres of the 50-acre La Jara pile burns near the Taos Pines Community by Palo Flechado Pass on Highway 64. According to a news release, the pile burns reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire and the amount of hazardous fuels on the ground.

Smoke from the La Jara pile burns may be visible from Taos Canyon, Valle Escondido, Taos Piles, Eagles Nest, Angel Fire and surrounding areas. The release also states that a high priority of these prescribed burns will be to minimize smoke impacts to the surrounding communities by utilizing available Emissions Reduction Techniques (ERTs). Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are also encouraged to take precautionary measures during the burns.