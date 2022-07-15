SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Forestry Division has responded to a fire on the east side of Atalaya Mountain in the Santa Fe National Forest. Officials say it is about five acres in size and moving uphill slowly. Conditions are favorable for crews with higher relative humidity.

Two engines from the state Forest Division and 19 hot shot crew firefighters are on scene. The city of Santa Fe is letting crews use Nicholas Reservoir as a water source to fight the fire. They say there is no threat to the city. Lightning is believed to be the cause of the fire.