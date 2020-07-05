Cox Canyon fire burns in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico crews continue to battle wildfires in the state including a new one up north.
Cox Canyon Fire
- Location: Cox Canyon, south of Durango
- Cause: Under investigation
- Containment: 0%
- Size: ~100 acres
- Total Personnel: n/a
- Vegetation: n/a
Officials say a 100-acre fire is burning in the Cox Canyon area of New Mexico’s side of the border, south of Durango. At last check, there was no containment. No structures are threatened at the moment and the cause remains under investigation.
