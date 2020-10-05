Cow Canyon Fire along Arizona and New Mexico border grows to 30,633 acres

ARIZONA (KRQE) – The Cow Canyon Fire started on Aug. 18, 2020, and was caused by lightning. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain and in a remote part of the Blue Range Primitive Area near the New Mexico and Arizona state border.

Start Date: August 18, 2020

Location: 4 miles to the Southeast of the Town of Blue, AZ

Containment: 15%

Size: 30,633 acres

Structures Threatened: Crews are continuing to protect cultural and historical areas and provide protection for private property. No identified values at risk have been impacted by the fire.

Evacuations: No

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: 132

Area Vegetation: Fire is burning within an open Ponderosa Pine stand and conifer with light grass understory and pockets of heavier fuel loading.

According to InciWeb, the fire started on the north side of Lanphier Canyon and moved to the south crossing the canyon just to the west of Cashier Spring.

Closures

Cow Flat Trail (#55) beginning at the trail junction of Bonanza Bill Trail (#23), following the Cow Flat Trail (#55) to the southwest until it meets the junction of WS Lake Trail (#54). Lanphier Trail (#52) at the trailhead and the junction of National Forest Service Road (NFSR) 281, following the trail to the southeast until it meets Cow Flat Trail (#55). South Canyon Trail (#53) at the trailhead and the junction of NFSR 281, following the trail to the southeast until it meets Cow Flat Trail (#55). The closure order and map can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/alerts-notices/?cid=stelprd3793918.