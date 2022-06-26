NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Canyon de Carnuel Land Grant Hall in Tijeras hosted a fundraiser Sunday for families affected by the Carnuel Sixty-Six Fire. The fire burned roughly 30 acres off of I-40 but destroyed two homes along with decades of family history attached to them.

Sunday, the community came together to help out the family who lost everything. “It was a really crazy, violent fire,” J.J. Herrera, president of the Carnuel Land Grant. “It wasn’t very big but it’s pretty catastrophic damage to two homes, four families were affected, we’re a land grant. We’re all family together, so one way or another we’re probably all related. So this is like a family event.”

The event ends at 8:00 p.m. Those who cannot attend can still donate at a Wells Fargo Bank and ask to contribute to the Sixty-Six Fire Relief Fund.