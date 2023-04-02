MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has been spotted near Moriarty. The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the sightings.
According to NWS, a fire warning has been issued for the Echo Ridge community southeast of Moriarty.
Residents are asked to evacuate to the Moriarty Civic Center located at 202 South Broadway.