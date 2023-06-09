RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are on the scene of a fire off of Forest Road 137 in the Carson National Forest in the El Rito Ranger District. The Comanche Fire was reportedly sparked by lightning.

It is located on the north slopes of Comanche Canyon and is burning eight miles west of El Rito, 11 miles north of Abiquiu, and 10 miles southeast of Canjilon.

Comanche Fire

Start Date: June 8, 2023

Location: eight miles west of El Rito, 11 miles north of Abiquiu, 10 miles southeast of Canjilon

Containment: 0%

Size: 1/10-acre

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: No

Cause: Lightening

Total Personnel: NA

Area Vegetation: ponderosa, piñon pine, juniper

Ownership(s): NA

“Fire staff are evaluating the potential of managing this naturally-caused wildfire to improve forest and watershed health,” says District Ranger Angie Krall. “We have been working with partners for years to reduce fuel loads in the Rio Chama watershed and will take advantage of this fire if the conditions and timing are suitable.”

The fire is within the Rio Chama Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Project. One of the main goals of the project is to restore “natural fire regimes” to the area.