Colorado Dept. of Public Health issues Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke

The East Canyon fire is seen in Colorado on June 16, 2020. (courtesy InciWeb)

COLORADO (KRQE)-The Colorado Department of Public Health has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke on Tuesday, June 16, and will last through Thursday, June 18. Due to heavy smoke from the East Canyon, Loading Pen, and Six Shooter wildfires in Colorado an advisory has been put in place.

Smoke has been seen aross large regions of southwestern Colorado on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy smoke may be in Ouray, Rico, Silverton, and Telluride.

Late Tuesday evening winds will decrease and smoke will start to disperse into lower lying areas surrounding the fires. This could result in moderate to heavy smoke in Mancos, Hesperus, Durango, Hermosa, Ignacio, and Bayfield early Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health ad Environment urges residents to stay indoors if smoke is thick in your neighborhood. Those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, and residents who are young and elderly are especially urged to remain indoors.

Individuals should also consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. If smoke is making you feel ill, you should consider temporarily leaving the area.

The department states that if visibility is less than five miles due to smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached unhealthy levels. The Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 through 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 18.