Colorado 2 Fire north of Mt. Taylor burns 100 acres; 0% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Colorado 2 Fire started on Oct. 5, 2020 and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire is burning in the Colorado Canyon and San Mateo Mountains.

Start Date: Oct. 5, 2020

Location: Colorado Canyon, San Mateo Mountains; East of NFSR 239, south of NFSR 453 and north of Mt Taylor

Containment: 0%

Size: 100 acres

Evacuations: No

Cause: Unknown

Personnel: Firefighters from the Cibola National Forest and Bureau of Indian Affairs, are on scene with 4 type 6 engines and additional resources en route, including aerial resources

According to the Forest Service, the fire is exhibiting moderate fire behavior with isolated torching and above normal temperatures with humidity in the low teens, clear skies and drought conditions. Winds are out of the east at 5 mph to 10 mph with pm winds to the south.

They also say the Mexican spotted owl habitat and rangeland infrastructure are at risk because of the fire. Fire officials say the Continental Divide Trail will be rerouted from FSR 453 to 451. Smoke is likely to be visible within a 10-15-miles radius of the Colorado 2 Fire.