NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire crews are working to contain a new wildfire that started in the Reserve Ranger District of the Gila National Forest around mid-day on Thursday. Officials say the Collins Fire is roughly 17 miles southeast of Reserve, New Mexico, and is approximately 1,000 acres. Around 50 personnel are on the incident including a hotshot crew, three engines, two air tankers, one fixed-wing airplane, and one wildfire module consisting of five firefighters. Additional resources are on order. Personnel report rapid rates of spread as the fire moves to the south through grass, ponderosa pine, and pinyon-juniper. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and officials say there are multiple structures threatened.

