Colle Fire near Aspen Peak burns 5 acres; 0% contained

Wildfires

by:

Posted: / Updated:
santa fe national forest stock_558519

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A wildfire began in the Santa Fe National Forest in the Jemez Ranger District, one mile east of Aspen Peak and approximately 4.5 miles south of the community of Cochiti Mesa. The Colle Fire is located inside the burn scar of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.

  • Start Date: July 19, 2020
  • Location: Jemez Ranger District, 1 mile east of Aspen Peak, and approximately 4.5 miles south of the community of Cochiti Mesa.
  • Containment: 0%
  • Size: 5+ acres
  • Structures Threatened: None
  • Structures Burned: None
  • Evacuations: None
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Total Personnel: unknown
  • Vegetation: Primarily dead timber and oak brush, with light to moderate fuel loads

Tuesday, fire officials say the fire is not very active but smoke may be visible from the community of Cochiti Mesa and along Forest Road 289 and NM State Highway 4. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss