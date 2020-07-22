Colle Fire near Aspen Peak burns 5 acres; 0% contained

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A wildfire began in the Santa Fe National Forest in the Jemez Ranger District, one mile east of Aspen Peak and approximately 4.5 miles south of the community of Cochiti Mesa. The Colle Fire is located inside the burn scar of the 2011 Las Conchas Fire.

Start Date: July 19, 2020

Location: Jemez Ranger District, 1 mile east of Aspen Peak, and approximately 4.5 miles south of the community of Cochiti Mesa.

Containment: 0%

Size: 5+ acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: None

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: unknown

Vegetation: Primarily dead timber and oak brush, with light to moderate fuel loads

Tuesday, fire officials say the fire is not very active but smoke may be visible from the community of Cochiti Mesa and along Forest Road 289 and NM State Highway 4.