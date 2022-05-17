ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is now collecting donations for wildfire evacuees. The community hub is collecting items like snacks, laundry detergent, personal hygiene products and socks.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center (1500 Walter SE). The items and food boxes put together by the city will then be distributed to evacuees.