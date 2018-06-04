Cimarron residents allowed re-entry to homes

Colfax County and The Village of Cimarron have announced that the citizens of Cimarron and the immediate surrounding area are cleared to re-enter their homes Monday.

However, Ute Park and all property access of NM 204 is still closed and under evacuation orders.

In order to ensure an easy transition with no traffic headaches, officials have divided the town and immediate area into four sectors. Residents are asked to return to town according to the sector in which you reside.

Sector A- North of Highway 64 and West of Washington can return at Noon.

Sector B- South of Highway 64 and West of Collison can return at 1 p.m.

Sector C- North of Highway 64 and East of Washington can return at 2 p.m. (not including Lambert Hills)

Sector D- South of Highway 64 and East of Collison can return at 3 p.m. (including Lambert Hills and Mountain Meadows)

The fire threat to Cimarron has been minimized; however, there are still some concerns. Air quality will continue to be an issue as the Ute Park Fire. The winds are expected to change over the course of this fire and there will be a smoke presence. There is an air quality monitoring station in Cimarron that will provide up to date info on potential hazards.

The Cimarroncito Reservoir and surrounding watershed did sustain fire damage. We will be vigilantly monitoring the water quality for the village and are developing a long-term plan to address the damage sustained to the watershed. As a result, and until we can get a solid grasp of the short-term impacts of the water supply, Stage 4 Water Restrictions will be in place for all residents on the Cimarron Domestic Water System.

US Highway 64 and NM 204 will remain closed between Cimarron and Eagle Nest due to the ongoing firefighting efforts and damage to the highway corridor.

Highway 64 will be open from Cimarron to Raton and Highway 58 from Springer to Cimarron will be opened.

Highway 21 Springer to Cimarron will be opened at noon.

Mail services at Cimarron Post Office will resume Tuesday, June 5.