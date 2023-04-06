NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest, Kiowa/Rita-Blanca Ranger District has implemented stage two fire restrictions. The restrictions will be in place from April 7 at 8 a.m. to July 31 at 8 a.m., unless forest officials amend the restrictions.
PROHIBITED
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire
- Smoking within three feet of flammable materials
- Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame
- Using a motor vehicle off forest service roads