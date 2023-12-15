NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands want to remind you to not hibernate on wildfire preparedness. The forest service says emergencies and disasters can occur at any moment, and winter months are the perfect time to create a new preparedness plan with your household.

According to the service, your family should know the plan and what role they play. Practice your written plan with your household and run through various scenarios often. Consider specific needs for your household, how those needs will be met, and who will be responsible for what. Write down your plan or fill out one of the forms on ready.gov or redcross.org and make sure every family member has a copy. Practice your plan with your family/household and run through various scenarios such as an emergency occurring on a weekday versus a weekend.