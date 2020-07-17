Cherry Fire burns near High Rolls, NM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A wildfire began burning west of the west side road in Cherry Canyon in the Lincoln National Forest Thursday morning. The Cherry Fire is about 7.5 miles from High Rolls, New Mexico and is burning mostly ponderosa pine.

  • Start Date: July 16, 2020
  • Location: Approximately .6 miles west of West Side Road in Cherry Canyon. Approximately 7.5 miles from High Rolls, NM
  • Size: .05 acres
  • Vegetation: Ponderosa Pine
  • Structures threatened: None
  • Cause: Lightning

So far, this has been a low-intensity fire that is smoldering and consuming branches, logs, and pine needles on the forest floor. Crews remain on scene and are actively assessing the fire to determine the best plan of action to contain the fire.

