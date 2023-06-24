RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been more than 24 hours since the Chance Fire started burning about three miles outside of Ruidoso.
Just as fire appeared out of nowhere near Ruidoso, the response from rescue crews was just as fast.
Officials are still maintaining the Chance Fire at 5% containment until the winds die down.
Updated numbers on Saturday from officials said that the fire is around 9 acres with two teams on the ground from the state and the U.S. Forest Service.
Most of the resources from yesterday have been dismissed today..Including air support that was dropping water and slurry on the flames.
Officials said there have been no reports of damage or injuries.
A very different story from the devastating fire last year that destroyed homes and took two lives.
Friday, three streets were evacuated, but those evacuations have since been lifted.
The community is thankful for such a strong and quick effort from crews.