Cause of quarter-acre fire in Northern Manzano Mountains under investigation

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest Service reports a fire that broke out Wednesday in the Northern Manzano Mountains and is under investigation. Fire crews from the Mountainair Ranger District and the Forest Stewards Guild Fuels crew responded to a report of smoke around 4 p.m. in the Northern Manzano’s.

In a press release from the Forest Service, crews at the scene worked to put out a quarter-acre fire, referred to as the Pipeline Fire, that was burning near the old Dog Head Fire. Forest officials report winds made it difficult for firefighters however, after receiving assistance from Torrance County and Sandia Ranger District crews, the blaze was stopped from growing.

Firefighters stayed at the site overnight and will continue to mop-up operations on Thursday.