Cause of 10K acre Luna Fire remains unknown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a wildfire in the Carson National Forest that started last year. The Luna Fire, which started on October 17, 2020, burned 10,142 acres in the Camino Real District two miles north of Chacon.

“We are unable to provide further comment at this time on the ongoing investigation,” said Carson National Forest Deputy Fire Staff Officer Brent Davidson in a press release. “We will share information with the public once the cause is released. We greatly appreciate public involvement and understand the importance of working with the public to best protect our shared lands.”

The Forest Service reports crews had the blaze fully contained on November 10, 2020. The Forest Service states a Burned Area Emergency Response team took part in repair operations that included the removal of hazardous trees, road repair, and additional efforts over the spring and summer but they have not figured out how the fire started.

Anyone with information regarding the Luna Fire is encouraged to contact the Camino Real Ranger District at 575-587-2255.