Catwalk Fire burning ~3 acres in Gila National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Catwalk Fire began on March 13 in the National Forest System lands on the Glenwood Ranger District in the Gila National Forest. The cause is currently under investigation. Officials say there is low potential for spread.

  • Start Date: 03/13/2021
  • Catwalk Recreation Area, north of the Whitewater Picnic Area, Glenwood Ranger District, Gila National Forest
  • Containment: n/a
  • Size: ~3 acres
  • Structures threatened: none
  • Evacuations: none
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: Glenwood Ranger District hand crew and one fire engine
  • Vegetation: riparian

The forest is working on a temporary closure order form the first bridge and information on this closure.

