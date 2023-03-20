CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carlsbad Fire Department had a busy day on Sunday, Mar. 19. The department responded to three different fires in just one day.

Firefighters were first called out in the morning to a house fire on Livingston Street. Later that day, Carlsbad Windland Firefighters helped county crews put out a 25-acre fire on Queens Highway. Then, in the evening, fire teams responded to another house fire on Jackson Street.

According to officials, no one was injured in any of the house fires. As wildfire season quickly approaches, KRQE News 13 will provide updates on any active fires at krqe.com.