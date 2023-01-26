MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands fire crews are preparing to conduct a prescribed burn in the Manzano Mountains as early as January 31, 2023. Fire officials say the burn area is located near the Red Canyon Recreation Site approximately 6 miles northwest of the town of Mountainair.

Officials say they plan to “implement 8 acres of piles within the Capilla Fuels Reduction and Restoration Project in the Manzano Mountains.” During the burn, smoke may be visible in the areas of Mountainair, Punta de Agua, Manzano, or the Estancia Valley.

Map of planned area for Capilla Prescribed Fire | Courtesy of Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands.

According to a news release, the ignition of the burn will depend on weather conditions. Updates on prescribed fire projects will be posted on InciWeb, New Mexico Fire Information and on the Cibola NF & NGs website, Cibola Facebook and Cibola Twitter sites.