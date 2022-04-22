NEAR CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new wind-driven fire burning in Union County, the Campbell Road Fire has burned around 950 acres. The fire started around 2:40 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022.

According to the New Mexico Forestry Division, the fire is located east of Des Moines off of Road 370 and Campbell Road in Union County. The fire is burning roughly 20 miles northwest of Clayton and is 0% contained. Several structures are threatened.

Start Date: April 22, 2022.

Location: NM-370 & Campbell Road, Union County.

Containment: 0%

Size: 950 acres.

Structures Threatened: Yes, specific number unknown.

Structures Burned: 0

Evacuations: None issued yet.

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: Local resources.

Area Vegetation: Grass, brush, pinion-juniper

Ownership(s): Private property.

Fire officials say flames have been fanned by 40 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. Numerous local resources are at the scene working in what’s described as “very rough terrain.” No evacuations have been ordered yet, but are considered “possible.”