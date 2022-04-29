LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The devastating Calf Canyon Hermits Peak Fire, spanning two counties, is now threatening the watershed in Las Vegas. Just over the road on NM 65, the fire is now peaking over the Gallinas Ridge and is threatening the watershed there. If the watershed is compromised, it could impact the clean drinking water it provides the city of Las Vegas.

The smoke from the fires is completely covering Las Vegas, making it very difficult to breathe or see. The city has issued stage three water restrictions and is recommending that everyone wear a mask indoors and outdoors. Mandatory evacuations are in place for anyone in the Big Pine, Porvenir Canyon, Canovas Canyon, Gallinas, Lower Canyon Road, and Trout Springs area.

State representative Roger Montoya says the intensity of the fires is overwhelming. “The feeling I had exacerbating oh my god this is real, I am seeing it before my eyes. Flames leaping and dark black smoke coming towards us, I was frightened, ” said Rep. Montoya.

Montoya has been working to bring food, water, gas, and other necessities to those still in the evacuation lines. There is still an evacuation center in the city of Las Vegas at the old Memorial Middle School gym.