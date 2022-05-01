NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire is quickly becoming one of the worst fires so far this year, causing evacuation centers in San Miguel and Mora counties to be overwhelmed. Now, even volunteers are being told to leave their homes and have to stay in the very shelter they were helping at.

The shelter at the Old Memorial Middle School Gym has had a constant flow of people since the flames broke out weeks ago, and it’s not getting better. Volunteers say they need more resources and places for people to stay, saying they didn’t expect the need to be so great and for so long.

“Oh, the lack of resources is incredible. And I think the difficulty is everybody thought this would be a temporary problem, including myself, that within a couple of days, the fire would pass [and] people would go home,” says one volunteer. “And now you know, on our second week of evacuees, the short-term housing that people had available is not available anymore.”

Another concern is long-term housing. Law offices from across the state are reaching out trying to help those take the next step if they know they have lost their property. As for returning back home, residents are going to have to wait.

All evacuation orders are still in place. A new order for Mora County is in place and the entirety of Mora. There are now shelters at the Peñasco High School, Red River Convention Center, and Taos County Fairground. Highway 434, 442, and 518 are open only as evacuation routes with no re-entry.

Governor Michelle Lujan-Grisham activated the National Guard to help. They’ve been helping fight the fires and with evacuation efforts.