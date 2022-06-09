GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Grants Fire and Rescue says there is the Caldera Fire is burning off State Highway 53 approaching mile marker 57. Grants Fire along with several other agencies have been called in to help. Nine air tankers will also be helping fire fighting efforts.

Start Date: June 9

Location: South of Grants, State Highway 53

Containment: 0%

Size: 100

Structures Threatened: Unknown

Structures Burned: 1, along with other outbuildings

Evacuations: Yes

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: 140

Area Vegetation: Unknown

Ownership(s): NA

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter for evacuees at the old county building at 515 West High St.