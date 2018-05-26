Buzzard Fire 14% contained, 16,696 acres in size

Fire officials say the Buzzard Fire in the Gila National Forest is 16,696 acres in size Monday.

The fire started Tuesday and continues to burn in the country north of Eagle Peak Lookout on the Reserve Ranger District. It is 14 percent contained. 

Officials say 510 personnel are working to contain the fire by establishing control lines and conducting burn out operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No evacuations have been ordered. 

Officials ask visitors and residents to use extreme caution in the use of fire or machinery this Memorial Day weekend. They also ask for the public to be on the lookout for heavy fire traffic as personnel travel the roadways in the area. 

The area around the fire is closed for public safety. The Continental Divide Trail has been rerouted around these roadblocks. A reroute map can be found here. 

Smoke will be visible throughout the area. Smoke-sensitive individuals are asked to take precautionary measures.

The Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4 will host a community meeting for the Buzzard Fire at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at the Community Center in Reserve. 

For more information on how to protect your health from smokey conditions, click here. 

