Burnout to increase smoke from Medio Fire in Santa Fe National Forest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Fire officials say the public should expect to see an increase in smoke and fire activity Monday due to a planned burnout operation on the Medio Fire.

According to a news release, firefighters are planning to begin burnout operations along the southern, western, and northern edges of the Medio Fire Monday. The strategy behind the planned burnout operation is intended to moderate fire intensity as the main fire approaches containment lines. The new release also states that burnouts may take several days to complete.

The Structure Protection Group will work with homeowners along the western portion of Forest Road 102 to implement protection measures for residents.

Community Meeting

The Incident Management Team hosted a virtual community meeting Monday to give an update about the Medio Fire. A recording of the meeting is available at https://facebook.com/santafeNF/. The next virtual community meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. on the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook page.

Closures

The Santa Fe National Forest has issued a closure order that prohibits the public from entering all Forest Service lands, roads and trails, within the area that is roughly defined by the Rio Nambe Trail #160 on the north, the Borrego Trail #150 and Forest Road 412 on the east, Forest Road 102 on the south and back up the forest boundary line on the west to meet the Rio Nambe Trail #160.

Smoke

Smoke from the Medio Fire is likely to be visible from Santa Fe, surrounding communities and along I-25 and US-285 corridors. In addition to the Medio Fire smoke, multiple fires in Colorado are also blowing smoke into the area. People with respiratory problems, heart disease or who are smoke-sensitive are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

Related Coverage