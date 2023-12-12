NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Bureau of Land Management has announced its plans for four prescribed burns under the care of the Rio Puerco Field Office. The burns will each take up to seven days to complete and will be spread from December 2023 through March 2024.

The bureau says that smoke may be visible in project areas for two to four days after each burn is completed. The plans for the burns are as follows:

Trials Piles Prescribed Fire 55 acres in the San Ysidro Trials Area are planned for this burn. Smoke may be visible from Highway 550. The bureau is aiming to reduce hazardous fuels and improve nearby habitats.

Mesa Chivato Prescribed Fire 1,000 acres in the Ignacio Chavez and Chamisa wilderness study areas are planned for this burn. The bureau is aiming to improve the health of ponderosa pine forests and maintain grassy meadows in the area.

Chain of Craters Prescribed Fire 2,500 acres south of Highway 53 and County Road 42 in Cibola County are planned for this burn. Smoke may be visible from Highways 53 and 117.

Cebolla Prescribed Fire 5,000 acres in the Cebolla Canyon area east of Highway 117 are planned for this burn. The bureau is aiming to reduce the density of ponderosa pine forests to maintain the grassy meadows in the area.

