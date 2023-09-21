Crews are battling the Buford Wildfire which started September 19 because of lightning. Officials said fire managers plan to confine and contain the fire. They are preparing along Forest Road 102 and are using old bulldozer lines from the 2004 Lookout Fire as part of the containment.
Details on the Buford Fire:
- Start Date: September 19, 2023, 3 p.m.
- Location: 12 miles west of Corona and 1 mile north of Gallinas Lookout
- Size: 4.75 acres
- Contained: 0%
- Structures Burned: None
- Cause of Fire: Lightning
- Evacuations: None
- Vegetation: Heavy to moderate dead and down, Slash, Ponderosa Pine, grass, and shrubs
- Response: Type 4 Incident Commanders and a Lincoln National Forest Engine