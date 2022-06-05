NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Firefighters continue to make progress on a brush fire that started near Santa Fe earlier Saturday. The fire was burning near the Eldorado area on southbound I-25.
Story continues below
- Crime: Teen accused in March fatal shooting to stay behind bars
- Local Sports: Los Lunas basketball star receiving college offers
- New Mexico: New Mexico buys ranch in Sandoval County, will become public land
- Trending: Haven’t gotten your first New Mexico cash rebate? Here’s why
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Junio 2022
South I-25 was closed in the area, as well as the old Las Vegas Highway but they have since been opened. Emergency crews remained on site Saturday night.