Bottomless Lakes State Park reopens as fire burns 987 acres east of Roswell

Bottomless Lakes State Park has been reopened Saturday as fire officials continue to fight a fire that is burning on private land east of Roswell, New Mexico.

Fire officials say lightning caused a fire in Chaves County west of Bottomless Lakes State Park. The Patterson Fire began Thursday, May 16 and has burned 987 acres. As of Sunday, May 19, the fire is 60% contained.

Fire officials have stated unless there are significant changes, they will no longer provide updates on the fire.

The blaze was threatening structures on both sides of the Pecos River in Chavez County. Bottomless Lakes State Park and one home were placed under evacuation Friday, but fire officials now say the threat to homes and the park have passed.

Due to high winds, additional resources were called in Friday as the fire is pushed its way through dry vegetation and brush in the area. Currently, crews are mopping up hot spots and are enforcing containment lines.

The New Mexico State Forestry stated that around 70 personnel from several agencies were fighting the blaze. Officials believe lightning started the fire around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officials state that interior fuels will continue to produce smoke which will be seen in the surrounding areas.

Pics incoming, no descriptions attached. pic.twitter.com/Z3XSr8OCvc— Tawdry Lectern (@nebulouswonder) May 17, 2019