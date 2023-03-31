ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early Friday morning, Mar. 31, Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) responded to a fire in the Bosque. The fire occurred near Rio Orilla Lane in northwest Albuquerque.

The fire had flame lengths of two to four feet and 22 units were dispatched to put out the fire. The fire began to climb into the trees but crews were able to get it under control and prevent the fire from spreading to any nearby homes. The fire burned half to three-quarters of an acre in total.

AFR crews worked until around 5 a.m. and were able to extinguish the fire completely. Some crews were left in the area to ensure that hot spots from the fire did not reignite.

No civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.