Cemetery Fire burns about 319 acres south of Belen; 20% contained

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire started burning around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 about 9 miles south of Belen in the area of Hwy 346 and 304, north of Veguita. It is currently about 319 acres and is 20% contained.

At this time there are no evacuations. Resources with the Forestry Division, Valencia County, Sandoval County, and the City of Rio Rancho are working to suppress the blaze.

Helicopters are also dropping water to support crews on the ground during the day. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Story continues below

The fire started on the east side of the river and jumped to the west side and was spreading north. It was burning both inside and outside of the bosque.

Crews were focused on containing the flames outside the bosque because of the threatened homes nearby in Jarales and near Highway 304. Officials reported that threats to homes in the area was greatly reduced Sunday due to suppression efforts.