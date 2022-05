NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Black Fire started burning May 13, 2022 north of Black Canyon, 24 miles north of Mimbres.

Start Date: May 13, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: north of Black Canyon, 24 miles north of Mimbres

north of Black Canyon, 24 miles north of Mimbres Containment: 0%

Size: 1,174 acres

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: 121

Area Vegetation: Timber, tall grass

Ownership(s): N/A