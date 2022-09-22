The Black Fire burns in the Aldo Leopold Wilderness in the Gila National Forest. (courtesy US Forest Service)

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Teams are making an effort to restore areas damaged by a fire in New Mexico. The news of the restoration efforts comes from the U.S. Forest Service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A release from the Forest Service stated Gila National Forest’s Burned Area Emergency Response Team is treating the Black Fire area with post-fire restoration methods. Roads are impassable in the area often, the release said. The crew is working on basic repairs on forest roads to allow for vehicles to pass through.

Road bases will be created as crews use two graders, three backhoes, and a dozer. Fill material is being used to replace road surface, and officials said it takes up time to create the fill material.

Crews will be working on Forest Service Roads 150, 152, 226, 226A, 225, 18, 500, and 62.

Officials want to remind the public that wet roadways require caution. If flooding occurs, large vehicles pose a risk of sinking or getting stuck. Flood waters can also knock over people and carry cars away.