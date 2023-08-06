RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire is burning near the border of Rio Arriba County and Sandoval County. It’s about 25 to 35 miles from Los Alamos.

Black Feather Fire

Start Date: August 5, 2023

Unknown Evacuations: SET status has been set in case Mesa del Poleo needs to evacuate. If residents are asked to leave the area, the Coyote Senior Center is established as an evacuation center.

Smoke may be visible in northern New Mexico.