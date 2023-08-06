RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire is burning near the border of Rio Arriba County and Sandoval County. It’s about 25 to 35 miles from Los Alamos.
Black Feather Fire
- Start Date: August 5, 2023
- Location: San Pedro Wilderness; 10 miles northeast of Cuba, New Mexico and 25-35 miles northwest of Los Alamos
- Size: 1,500 acres
- Containment: Unknown
- Personnel: Several hotshot crews, five large air tankers, one very large air tanker, helicopters, air attack, and a lead plane
- Response: Attempting full suppression
- Cause: Lightning
- Fuels: Unknown
- Evacuations: SET status has been set in case Mesa del Poleo needs to evacuate. If residents are asked to leave the area, the Coyote Senior Center is established as an evacuation center.
Smoke may be visible in northern New Mexico.