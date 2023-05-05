SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Big Tank fire is currently burning east of Las Vegas, New Mexico, in San Miguel County. As of Friday, May 5, the fire is 40% contained and has burned 1,181 acres.
Big Tank fire
- Start Date: May 4, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.
- Location: 15 miles east of Las Vegas, NM, in San Miguel County. South of Highway 104.
- Containment: 40%
- Size: 1,181 acres
- Structures Threatened: None
- Structures Burned: None
- Evacuations: None
- Cause: Lightning
- Total Personnel: Forestry Division, San Miguel County volunteer fire departments
- Area Vegetation: Grass, pinyon, juniper
- Ownership(s): Private
Crews are working to secure the perimeter of the fire. Red Flag Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch are in place for the area. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.