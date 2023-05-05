SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Big Tank fire is currently burning east of Las Vegas, New Mexico, in San Miguel County. As of Friday, May 5, the fire is 40% contained and has burned 1,181 acres.

Big Tank fire

  • Start Date: May 4, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.
  • Location: 15 miles east of Las Vegas, NM, in San Miguel County. South of Highway 104.
  • Containment: 40%
  • Size: 1,181 acres
  • Structures Threatened: None
  • Structures Burned: None
  • Evacuations: None
  • Cause: Lightning
  • Total Personnel: Forestry Division, San Miguel County volunteer fire departments
  • Area Vegetation: Grass, pinyon, juniper
  • Ownership(s): Private

Crews are working to secure the perimeter of the fire. Red Flag Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch are in place for the area. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.