SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Big Tank fire is currently burning east of Las Vegas, New Mexico, in San Miguel County. As of Friday, May 5, the fire is 40% contained and has burned 1,181 acres.

Big Tank fire

Start Date: May 4, 2023, at 12:30 a.m.

Location: 15 miles east of Las Vegas, NM, in San Miguel County. South of Highway 104.

Containment: 40%

Size: 1,181 acres

Structures Threatened: None

Structures Burned: None

Evacuations: None

Cause: Lightning

Total Personnel: Forestry Division, San Miguel County volunteer fire departments

Area Vegetation: Grass, pinyon, juniper

Ownership(s): Private

Crews are working to secure the perimeter of the fire. Red Flag Warnings and a Fire Weather Watch are in place for the area. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.