NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wildfire relief has been approved by the president. A disaster declaration has been made for the state of New Mexico.

According to a release from the office of President Joe Biden, disaster assistance has opened up for New Mexico through federal funding. Under the funding, debris removal and emergency protective measures will be put in place.

This measure comes after wildfires and winds have affected New Mexico from April 5, 2022. The total costs have been pushed to 100% of the eligible funds for a 90-day period from when the declaration was made. According to National Interagency Fire Center and the National Wildfire Coordinating Group records, New Mexico has had more than 1,000 wildfires larger than 100 acres since the year 2000.