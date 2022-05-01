NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bear Trap Fire started burning May 1, 2022, around noon in Bear Trap Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest.
- Start Date: May 1, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Bear Trap Canyon
- Containment: 0%
- Size: 100 acres
- Structures Threatened: No
- Structures Burned: No
- Evacuations: No
- Cause: Under investigation
- Total Personnel: Firefighters from Cibola National Forest, BLM, are on scene with 6 Type 6 Engines, 1 Type 2 Handcrew, 1 Type 2 Modules, Type 2 Helicopter, Overhead, Air Tankers, Water Tenders, and Retardant Drops.
- Area Vegetation: Pine, Piñon-juniper, and grass.
- Ownership(s): Public