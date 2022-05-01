NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bear Trap Fire started burning May 1, 2022, around noon in Bear Trap Canyon in the San Mateo Mountains, Magdalena Ranger District in the Cibola National Forest.

Start Date: May 1, 2022 @ 12:00 p.m.

Location: Bear Trap Canyon

Containment: 0%

Size: 100 acres

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Under investigation

Total Personnel: Firefighters from Cibola National Forest, BLM, are on scene with 6 Type 6 Engines, 1 Type 2 Handcrew, 1 Type 2 Modules, Type 2 Helicopter, Overhead, Air Tankers, Water Tenders, and Retardant Drops.

Area Vegetation: Pine, Piñon-juniper, and grass.

Ownership(s): Public