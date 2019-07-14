Bear and Skid Fires burn in Gila National Forest

(KRQE)- Crews are trying to put out two fires in southwest New Mexico. Both fires are burning in the Gila National Forest and are believed to have been caused by lightning.

The Bear Fire was originally reported on July 9 and was burning in Indian Peaks in an area where a prescribed fire took place last year. The blaze currently is demonstrating low to moderate fire behavior and has grown to approximately 700-acres as of July, 14.

Sunday, fire crews planned to continue to work around the western edge as activity was minimal on the eastern side.

The Skid Fire began burning on July 10 and is burning in the Aldo Leopold Wilderness. Officials say the fire began backing down the canyon to the north towards the area of Morgan Creek and is now at approximately 100-acres.

Crews observed torching and Friday, fire activity remained moderate. The blaze is visible in the areas of Winston, Truth or Consequences, and along the I-25 corridor.

Fire officials say the fire will appear larger and closer than it actually is due to the inability to reference the fire’s size to any landmarks. The blaze is currently being monitored from the Hillsboro Peak Lookout and has shown low to moderate behavior.