WATCH LIVE: Crews battle brush fire at I-25 and Broadway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has shut down all southbound lanes of I-25 at Broadway near the Rio Grande due to a brush fire in the area. Second Street is also closed in both directions at Vidal Road.

Bernalillo County Fire Department is also at the scene. Wind speeds in the area are five to ten miles an hour and are currently dying down.

At this time, no evacuations are anticipated. Commuters are asked to seek alternative routes.

Heavy delays are expected in this area. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.

I-25 at Isleta Blvd (NMDOT)

I-25 at Bobby Foster (NMDOT)

I-25 NB at Broadway (NMDOT)

I-25 SB at Broadway (NMDOT)

Brush fire near river on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Courtesy Traci Lopez)

Brush fire near river on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Courtesy Traci Lopez)

Brush fire near river on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Deborah Giron)

NMDOT Camera I-25 NB @ Broadway 3:10:2020 1:05 PM

Brush fire near river on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Courtesy of Deborah Giron)

Brush fire near river on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Courtesy Traci Lopez)

Brush fire near river on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Courtesy Ann Flores)

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway // KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway KRQE Media March 10 2020

Brush Fire near I25 and Broadway KRQE Media March 10 2020

(Above video courtesy of Jeff Hartzer)

(Above video courtesy of Jeff Hartzer)