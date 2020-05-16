Bailey Fire now 100% contained

CLOUDCROFT, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire that started in Bailey Canyon on Friday has now been 100% contained according to the National Forest Service.

Forest Service personnel quickly responded to a smoke report at 5:20 p.m. on May 15. When they arrived, they discovered a 0.75 fire burning in Bailey Canyon about 2.5 miles from Cloudcroft. Three engines and one hotshot crew were used in fighting the fire.

Crews worked into the night to build fire lines around the fire and an air tanker dropped fire retardant to aid containment. No structures were lost in the fire and no evacuations were ordered. No cause for the fire was officially determined.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources