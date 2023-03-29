NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Mar. 28, the Gila National Forest Quemado Ranger District began a burn in the Baca slash pit. The site will be closed for the next several weeks until the ashes settle and cool.

The pit is located near the Quemado Lake recreation area and a few miles from Quemade Lake estates. Once the site is safe for re-entry, it will be reopened to the public.

“The Baca pit is used in partnership with the Catron County Firewise program,” says Quemado

District Ranger Randall Chavez. “This valued partnership helps to remove hazardous fuels and

vegetation on and adjacent to private lands.”

Light smoke may linger in the area while the pit burns. For air quality information, visit the New Mexico Department of Health’s website.