ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AT&T is making it easier for people to give to New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. People who text “NM-FIRE” to 52000 can give $10 to the Salvation Army’s Text to Give campaign.

In addition, AT&T gave $15,000 to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts. The program is open to any carrier.