ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AT&T is making it easier for people to give to New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. People who text “NM-FIRE” to 52000 can give $10 to the Salvation Army’s Text to Give campaign.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: UNM offers suggestions for parents during baby formula shortage
- Albuquerque: Cheech and Chong visit dispensaries in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho
- Trending: First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 19 de Mayo 2022
In addition, AT&T gave $15,000 to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts. The program is open to any carrier.