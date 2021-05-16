One structure lost in San Juan County fire

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Fire & Rescue has reported a fire that broke out on Sunday evening in the area of Road 5211 and US Highway 64 between Bloomfield and Lee Acres. As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, crews have made progress on the fire and there are no structures threatened.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter as residents in the areas of Road 5211 between Bloomfield and Lee Acres were asked to evacuate. One structure was lost.

San Juan County Fire & Rescue reports that multiple crews were at the scene and while structures were no longer threatened, the fire was still burning just north of the river and crews will continue to be out. Additional updates are expected on Monday morning. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Courtesy San Juan County Fire & Rescue